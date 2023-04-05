Pay Parking in Tofino

https://talktofino.ca/downtown-pay-parking
According to this , some locals will have to pay while offshore residents will get a free pass. Only one free permit per household. Nobody campaigned on this.
Nothing like being discriminated against for not being First Nation. It is strange that this sort of discrimination seems to be permitted in Canadian Law where every citizen is supposed to be equal. It is time a stop was put to this nonsense.
The offshore parking isn’t based on race . People at Catface , Bedingfield Bay and Cypress Bay get free permits. Basically if you live anywhere but Tofino but use Tofino as a vehicular base , you get a free permit.
So a two car family will have to pay $250 for a second permit but non taxpaying millionaires from Vargas Island, Hot Springs Cove and Wickaninnish Island will get free permits. That’s really putting families first !!
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Nothing like being discriminated against for not being First Nation. It is strange that this sort of discrimination seems to be permitted in Canadian Law where every citizen is supposed to be equal. It is time a stop was put to this nonsense.
The offshore parking isn’t based on race . People at Catface , Bedingfield Bay and Cypress Bay get free permits. Basically if you live anywhere but Tofino but use Tofino as a vehicular base , you get a free permit.
So a two car family will have to pay $250 for a second permit but non taxpaying millionaires from Vargas Island, Hot Springs Cove and Wickaninnish Island will get free permits. That’s really putting families first !!
Post a Comment