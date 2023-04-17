Parking Story

None of our current council ran on the platform of downtown pay parking. The initiative came from unelected staff. It is part of their “war” on the car. I was told by a senior staff member that we don’t have a parking problem; we have a car problem. We’ve seen dozens of parking spots removed from the downtown to be replaced by planters and other stupid stuff. Intersections so narrow that they impede vehicular traffic.
Years ago there were quite a few offshore parking spots down by the Whisky Dock. The CAO at the time liked kayaking so he had the parking removed and had a kayak launching facility installed. Lawns and picnic tables were later installed in the former parking spots. This pushed the offshore cars uptown.
This would be an opportune time for council to start listening to their constituents instead of blindly following staff recommendations.
From David Tarrant :
The hidden 'best before date' for a government is when (the) political side stops bringing in solutions to be challenged by the public service & instead turns to the public service to generate those solutions," he tweeted. "What comes out of bureaucracy is almost always a flavour of 'more process.'
No comments:
Post a Comment