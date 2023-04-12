Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Reagan Was Right !!


 

Posted by at

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Here's a link to a feature from The Canadian Taxpayers Federation on the subject of municipal governments and financing. A bit to read but worth the time if you're interested in municipal governance.

https://www.taxpayer.com/media/Toward_more_efficient_municipal(0).pdf



April 12, 2023 at 9:17 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)