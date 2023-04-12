Reagan Was Right !!

Here's a link to a feature from The Canadian Taxpayers Federation on the subject of municipal governments and financing. A bit to read but worth the time if you're interested in municipal governance. https://www.taxpayer.com/media/Toward_more_efficient_municipal(0).pdf
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Here's a link to a feature from The Canadian Taxpayers Federation on the subject of municipal governments and financing. A bit to read but worth the time if you're interested in municipal governance.
https://www.taxpayer.com/media/Toward_more_efficient_municipal(0).pdf
Post a Comment