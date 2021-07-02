Friday, July 2, 2021

Tofino Church Story

https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/mobile/police-investigating-suspicious-church-fire-in-tofino-1.5494547 

Anonymous said...

This “incident” has received nationwide coverage today. (even worldwide broadcasters picked up this Tofino church fire story)

Local Westerly News……… Crickets !

July 2, 2021 at 6:05 PM
Anonymous said...

Westerly finally woke up Saturday

July 3, 2021 at 1:48 PM
Anonymous said...

Radicals are taking over, assisted by the media that daily keeps lobbing incendiary devices into the public discoarse. So much for the opportunity of any rational discussion about the future.

July 3, 2021 at 8:43 PM

