A Tofino Parkade ?

Anyone in Tofino will recognize that we have a parking problem in the downtown area. Some time ago , I brought this up with staff. One said that we have a car problem, not a parking problem. This idealogical response was not helpful. Even electric vehicles need a place to park.
In a recent comment I suggested that a parkade could be built by filling in the area by the First Street dock (Whisky Dock) . I realize that this is an expensive proposal but there is a variety of funding sources available. Charging stations for electric vehicles could qualify the project for green initiative grants.
For offshore users , having a designated parking spot would really help. Currently users are parked all the way up First Street, Third Street , Fourth Street and elsewhere around town.
Concerns have been raised about habitat loss from the project but given that many waterfront properties in Tofino have been built on fill without an environmental disaster I think this can be worked around. As nobody will be residing on the site, tsunami concerns are minimal.
Any ideas or comments on this proposal greatly appreciated.
https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/tofino-signs-historic-agreement-with-ahousaht-first-nation/
"Don't it always seem as though you don't know what you got til its gone. They paved paradise, and put up a parking lot". Joni Mitchell, from Big Yellow Taxi
25 years ago the old Tofino Business Assoc suggested this project,Parking on this foreshore, and even offered to fund it. They knew there was a lot of rockwork going on in town and there was need of places to put it. Unfortunately "they didn't know what they were talking about" according to the folks at city hall. These are the same people who said when questioned about why they hadn't gotten back on Meares island to finish the Ginnard Creek reservoir, "I don't believe in storage"
So the idea of creating a filled in foreshore parkade has been around a long time. I have been told that most of the foreshore has a rock base and little "eel grass" but those folks "didn't know what they were talking about" either.
It was later proposed that the same foreshore could be used as a location for a sewage treatment facility. Using more modern technology than large settling ponds. It would have saved a lot of money over the proposed plan where all the sewage currently goes to that location, First st. and would have to be re pumped back through town, to the currently proposed site, behind industrial way, requiring the digging up of half the town and requiring a huge amount of land which Tofino has so much of(sic), and large electrical cost every year for pumping. The fill on the foreshore could be generated by rock work on DL 114 making it more useful for proposed residential development. So take your pick, free rock for fill or free development of lot 114. But those folks"didn't know what they were talking about" either.
It was said that a treatment facility on the foreshore would be ugly and there wasn't enough space. Check out North Van where a new modern sewage treatment facility is being constructed on a few acres a miniscule footprint, with no large ponds required, and housed in a beautiful modern glass building that has been recognised as a spectacular additiion to the community,
An architectural waterfront feature. Perfect for tourists who can take a tour of the new facilities and marvel at the latest technology, state of the art sewage treatment. I am sure those folks in the big city "don't know what they are doing either."
So we end up with nothing. A sewage treatment plan that doesn't exist and we can't afford. No parking. No improvements to lot 114. and a huge parking problem. But what the hell "I don't know what I am talking about either"
To 9:20 "Ya can't stop progress" Battlin' Bill, Muriels Wedding
"If ya don't eat your meat Ya won't get any puddin" The Floyd
OMG 10:23. Council will NEVER be able to wrap their heads around all of this information at the same time. This will overwhelm them for sure. And meanwhile, Bob and Aaron are chomping at the bit, with visions of the huge amounts of work hours this type of project could supply for staff. In any normal community, this type of project could possibly make sense, but not in Tofino. Here, we don't do things the way that other places do things. We're special.
