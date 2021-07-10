Saturday, July 10, 2021

Does Tofino Have a “ Wokeness” Problem ?

https://www.vox.com/22338417/james-carville-democratic-party-biden-100-days?stream=top 


Posted by at

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

the jargon of wokeness is alive and kicking here as "reliable data; sustainable development; green initiatives; smart growth" and a few other incomprehensible terms one wonders why they came here.

July 10, 2021 at 11:55 AM
Anonymous said...

and from the universities marxist Leninist profs: colonists; settlers; critical race theory; non-binary pronouns...........

July 10, 2021 at 1:40 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)