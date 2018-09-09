War on Parking Continues

Tofino continues its war on parking. The result of the ongoing assault was seen clearly this summer as tourists and local residents alike circled blocks looking for parking. At one time this summer I witnessed traffic backed up to Olsen Rd. There has been no reduction in offshore parking. If you are squatting somewhere in Clayoquot Sound the District of Tofino will give you a free parking pass and provide you with ample parking in choice downtown spots. If you are a resident of Tofino or working here you are treated like a climate changing pariah.
The solution ? Work with all user groups and build a parkade. We can't all ride the bus or use a bicycle. Tofino has spent millions encouraging people to come here but has failed to plan for the results of success. Even Teslas need somewhere to park.
2 comments:
Need help deciding who Not to vote for ?
If you have 10 minutes... watch Mayor, Council & Staff discuss the Letter of a resident with parking problems on Gibson st. (Bike Lane)
https://youtu.be/SJ-i2dXlWfE?t=1h11m8s
I can understand the communities off shore being allowed parking for free but the squatters in old boats etc. Should pay to park.
Post a Comment