Election News

Please find below a list of declared candidates in the 2018, General Local Election.
General Voting Day will take place on October 20th in the Council Chamber, Municipal Office, at 380 Campbell Street from 8AM to 8PM (Advance Voting Day is on October 10th).
For more information about the election please visit www.tofino.ca/elections.
Candidates for the Office of Mayor:
· Josie Osborne
· Omar Soliman
· Jarmo Venalainen
Candidates for the Offices of Councillor:
· Al Anderson
· Stephen Ashton
· Dorothy Baert
· Jason Brown
· Britt Chalmers
· Craig Heber
· Chris Heisterman
· Stephanie Hughes
· Eric Kingsley
· Duncan McMaster
· Andrea McQuade
· Tom Stere
Candidates for the Office of School Trustee:
· Gurmail Aujla
· Sandra Leslie
· Sally Mole
No comments:
Post a Comment