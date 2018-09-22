Tofino Mayor Story

This should be interesting when someone tries to initiate some ICET funded project in Tofino, and ram head first into District staff and council and their "no development" policies. The irresistable force meets the immovable object.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
This should be interesting when someone tries to initiate some ICET funded project in Tofino, and ram head first into District staff and council and their "no development" policies. The irresistable force meets the immovable object.
Post a Comment