Proactive Enforcement Story

"Tofino Mayor Josie spoke out about her community’s struggles in enforcing their short-term rental rules."
“It takes proactive enforcement all of the time,” Osborne said.
Perhaps this blog post from 2016 will help with the struggle !!
https://tofinonews.blogspot.com/2016/10/p1a-zoning-update.html
www.tofinochalet.com/vacation-rental-by-owner
WTF is this I just stumbled upon???
Renting both sides of their house???
One side is already listed on Tofino Vacation Rental's website with an old business licence from last year and stating that there is a long term tenant on site.
www.tofinovr.com/properties/tofino-chalet-house
Total BS.
There's no way TVR owners and management don't know about this. Even though Grice is gone, there's still a slimy, rich, Vancouverite at the helm.
This is what's ruining this town. Greedy out of town owners.
Maybe we should all email or call the owner and let him know what what we think.
From the contact page - don@tofinochalet.com or 1-604-828-3772
There are also full time residents running illegal operations.
http://www.onlybc.com/property/32930
