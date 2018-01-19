Apartment Proposal

Three observations:Greg Blanchett is a fool. You cannot have a tree and a building in the same place.Duncan McMaster is part of the same problem as Blanchette. We need housing, not obstruction to development, especially due only to McMaster's desires.It's January of 2018...... You think anyone will be moving into any of these apartments before January of 2023? Not likely, not with the current staff and council. 5 years from proposal to occupancy is optimistic in this bureaucratic climate. A 4th observation: We need a different council. If you're struggling to find a place to live, or living in a tent, or a trailer, remember, next election, who is currently sitting in council chambers. Those people are the main reason you cannot find a home.
You would "buy" your apartment, not rent it? You'd have no control over who your neighbours would be or how they would behave? There would be no building superintendant with the power to evict or otherwise control outrageous behavior, only a strata council? This, apparently, would be a strata property. Are you aware of the complicated maze of strata law? This is gonna be a zoo. Before you buy a unit in a property like this, do research. Be sure you fully understand what you're getting into.
Blanchette is against housing but for the Multiplex.
I think the apartment is a good idea. There are many trees at Tonquin Park
I’m not a fan of stratas but some are run well. Kingfisher is not a zoo. Even Sin City is a shadow of its former self and it is all rental. Parallel 49 is ok
