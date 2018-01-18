Thursday, January 18, 2018

Tofinon Council Split on Skating Rink

https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/tofinos-council-split-on-ice-rink-decision/
Posted by at

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

At least some of those elected understand the tax payers do not want a rink. Now the rest of them better get on side and sink the insane rink and pool idea once and for all.

I’d like the tax paying public to build me a new house. I will offer to open it up for public coffee drinking so I can claim public use as a rational for their paying for my house. The rest of the time my small group of hockey playing friends will use it as a private clubhouse.

Not much different than the rink group’s proposal.
The Tofino taxpayers have clearly said no to the fiasco.

January 18, 2018 at 5:31 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)