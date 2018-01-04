Westerly Story on Multiplex

Just say no
This is sad. Don't the property owners of Tofino have any greater aspirations or visions of what an ice rink could bring to the community? Do they think that a sustainable water supply or a proper sewage treatment facility are more important? This just simply overwhelms me, I'm sure it'll have the same effect in council chambers. Perhaps the next housing development proposal should be met with a requirement for the developer to contribute an amenities contribution, of perhaps $15,000,000 toward the costs of the facility. That should pass council's approval.
Don't worry. The mayor will be watching this closely. Will support of the project get me more or less votes on my way up the political ladder? Council's stance on the project is already being calculated.
We need a pool as the ocean is too polluted with raw sewage. 💩
There seems to be an inverse relationship with the amount of property tax paid and support for this project.
Post a Comment
5 comments:
Just say no
This is sad. Don't the property owners of Tofino have any greater aspirations or visions of what an ice rink could bring to the community? Do they think that a sustainable water supply or a proper sewage treatment facility are more important? This just simply overwhelms me, I'm sure it'll have the same effect in council chambers. Perhaps the next housing development proposal should be met with a requirement for the developer to contribute an amenities contribution, of perhaps $15,000,000 toward the costs of the facility. That should pass council's approval.
Don't worry. The mayor will be watching this closely. Will support of the project get me more or less votes on my way up the political ladder? Council's stance on the project is already being calculated.
We need a pool as the ocean is too polluted with raw sewage. 💩
There seems to be an inverse relationship with the amount of property tax paid and support for this project.
Post a Comment