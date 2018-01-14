Multiplex Society Responds

Her comments are misleading.Of course the "renters" would be on board with it. It's not their taxes that will go up at all, they'll just get a rink to use, and the owner of the home they're renting will foot the bill. A fair question would have been, "As a renter, would you be ok with paying $50/month higher rent to have a rink?"And I also notice most of the First Nations are in favour of the rink as well. Perhaps I am wrong (and please correct me if I'm mistaken, as I mean no disrepsect), but would the band's property taxes also go up? I was under the impression that they didn't pay property taxes. What exactly would be the First Nations financial contributions to the Multiplex? The First Nation vote, assuming they have no financial obligation after voting in favour of a rink, therefore, would be considered the same as the "renter's" vote.(Again, I mean no disrespect, so please correct me if I am wrong)
Yep, The best way to have a pool is to have a rink first. Makes perfect sense. I guess. Same as: The best way to have a sewage disposal facility is to have a sh#thole community first. Well, we're certainly on track to meet that goal.
It is a short drive to the nearest rink in Port Alberni.
It's those "renters" that live here from May 'til October, and then take off for six months elsewhere, that form the "true" nucleus of the community. What a crock! Does she really believe that garbage? Amazing to think that the people who'll end up paying for this fiasco (the property owners) would actually object to seeing their already sky-high taxes rise yet again to pay for it. How about this idea: All you folks that want this facility get out there, volunteer and fund raise and come up with the cash to build and maintain it. That's how other small communities in the country get these sort of things. If you think it's such a great idea, then pony up, do some work, act like an actual community working together, and get it for yourselves, instead of expecting someone else to provide it for you...... and DON'T hire someone like Gord Johns to "look after" it for you. You don't have that kind of money to waste. Do it yourselves!
The Multiplex Society is delusional. No matter what anyone days they blindly support the cause. The should consider the best interests of Tofino before their own self interest. If you had a referendum on free beer it would pass. Who wouldn’t want free beer at Tofino’s expense ?
I like snowboarding. I want my kids to be pro snowboarders. I don’t want to move or drive to Mt Washington or Whistler. I suggest that we form a Snowboarding Hill Association. All we need is a few snow machines and a downhill slope. People will flock to the west coast to go snowboarding . In the off season downhill mountain bikers will use the hill. Nobody will want to surf or go fishing if they can go snowboarding. The children of the west coast will go astray if they can’t go snowboarding at home.No expensive building needed , just a few snow machines. Most pensioners love snowboarding but are too frail to travel to Mt. Washington. After a life of hard work pensioners should be able to relax and go snowboarding.I think most people will support a referendum to build a snowboarding hill first and then maybe a ski hill and some half pipes. All at a fraction of the cost of a multiplex.The first step to getting the Olympics in the area is to get a snowboard hill.
