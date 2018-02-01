Multiplex Update

There was really no need for a survey. All you have to do is check out the ball diamonds, the soccer pitches, the trail systems, Canada Day compared to Ukee Days etc. etc. and it becomes very evident as to which town is actually a community.3
Tofino and Ucluelet are both great communities.They have been for a long time without an expensive multiplex.Check out how many kids are surfing these days.
To 6:45, You might want to clarify that veiled statement. I hope the Salal Curtain doesn,t raise it's ugly head again. Why can't we accept that both communities are entitled to their own priorities, needs and perspective.
To Samantha Hackett. Maybe you didn't want the survey to begin with? Obviously you are not the one to bring the communities together when you have so little respect. You see it is all a matter of perspective. Who is the hostage and who is speaking like the bully extortionist.
The proponents are absolutely BULLIES. If this was a workplace and the citizens of Tofino were the workers, the citizens could claim workplace harassment.I am tired of having people think because I am a property owner I can pay for something I don't want, need or will ever use or that anyone in my extended family will ever use.The one good thing that is going to come out of this is that no project like this will ever be allowed to be shilled off the ground in Tofino. The taxpayers having witnessed this circus will not remain silent and complacent with anything that affects their taxes. There is no free lunch.The taxpaying citizens of Tofino have said no to the project and that should be the end of it.Donate the fund raised funds back to the communities from where the funds originated to be used for more localized projects such as tsunami preparedness.Oh and finally the proponents who won't give up trying to shove this down the taxpayer's throats should think carefully about how disliked they will become should they persist.
