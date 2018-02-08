Public Hearing on Pot Shops

Shorty just rolled over in his grave....
Interesting thought...... this bylaw would only apply to any use of "land" within the District. Pot sales from a boat would be unregulated, just like in the old days!
Just say no
absolute silliness. there is a bcl, private liquor store, the coop amongst others selling cigarettes, etc. but we need some kind of double standard for pot? we live in a capitalist economy. if the pot shop makes no profit it closes. if it sells to minors it gets punished. if it does not pay taxes it gets punished. laws are already or will be here to govern said business. the municipality does not need to create more laws surrounding this issue.
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Shorty just rolled over in his grave....
Interesting thought...... this bylaw would only apply to any use of "land" within the District. Pot sales from a boat would be unregulated, just like in the old days!
Just say no
absolute silliness. there is a bcl, private liquor store, the coop amongst others selling cigarettes, etc. but we need some kind of double standard for pot? we live in a capitalist economy. if the pot shop makes no profit it closes. if it sells to minors it gets punished. if it does not pay taxes it gets punished. laws are already or will be here to govern said business. the municipality does not need to create more laws surrounding this issue.
Post a Comment