Tofino Housing Request For Proposals

Table of Contents:
1. PROJECT SUMMARY TOFINO HOUSING CORPORTION
3. ESTIMATED RFP TIMELINE 4. SCOPE OF WORK
5. PRPOSAL REQUIREMENTS 6. EVALUATION
7. SELECTION CONDITIONS 8. SITE INFORMATION
Tofino Housing Corporation
Kelly Lin
Executive Director
Please send all questions and proposals to: execdirec@tofinohousingcorp.ca
The Tofino Housing Corporation (“THC”) is interested in receiving submissions from qualified architects/planners (“Proponent”) to provide request for proposal architectural/planning services (“RFP” or “Proposal”) to undertake a phased architectural/planning work (“Project”) that involved feasibility study for site selection, design, approval through construction, and one-year warranty as the Prime Consultant.
This is a competitive process that requires mandatory materials to be qualified and evaluated.
1. PROJECTSUMMARY
There will be two phases for the Project. Phase A will include, but is not limited to, a review, study, and comparison up to five sites owned by the District of Tofino (see SITE INFORMATION). Due to various constraints and competing community interests, there is not a site or sites that are the obvious choice. Therefore, the Proponent is to study, plan, and recommend at least three best-suited sites for Tofino Housing Corporation’s potential social-purpose/mixed-residential development. THC will be responsible for financial modelling that will be part of the final assessment, if required, and selection of the sites while working with the design recommendations by the Proponent. Once sites have been approved by the THC Board, Phase B is for THC to proceed with the Proponent to design and construct administrate throughout the development process as the Prime Consultant under either an AIBC 8C/RAIC 6/ RAIC 6 with BCH RAIC 6 Doc6 SGCs contract, to be determined (TBC). The purpose of the RFP is to for qualified Proponent to submit their qualifications and fee proposal by following PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS.
Please see SCOPE OF WORK and PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS for more information.
2. TofinoHousingCorporaon
The Tofino Housing Corporation is a private corporation owned by the District of Tofino (the “District”) and is mandated to provide safe, secure, and affordable homes for the Tofino community through the facilitation of real estate development and operation. Since restarting in 2017, THC has successfully facilitated the development of three
rental housing projects (86 rental units) on land previously owned by the District. Currently, THC is developing an essential worker rental housing project to tirelessly meet the demand of the growing community. For more information on THC, please visit https://tofinohousingcorp.ca/
3. EsmatedRFPTimeline
The following timeline is tentative and subject to change. THC reserves the right to revise at its sole
discretion:
PROCUREMENT TIMELINE 2024
Issue of RFP Architectural Services
Deadline for inquiries
Response to Inquiries
Closing date for the RFP
Evaluation
Interview
Notification
Estimated contract award
Work to start
4. SCOPEOFWORK
June 5th
June 14th, Before 4 PM June 19h
July 5th, Before 4 PM July6th to15th
July15th to19th
July 22nd
July26th week
July 29th week
4.1 Phase A: it is a Feasibility Study for up to five identified sites, including Concept/ Schematic Design with layout, number of units, estimated unit sizes, and suggestion on uses with the consideration of BC Housing and/or Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (“CMHC”) guidelines. Creating maximized development capacity for each site based on the zoning bylaw, relevant building code provisions, environmental and geotechnical constraints, and the municipal planning outcomes. Conversations with the District of Tofino and THC regarding the proposed sites and approval process will be needed and will
help to inform the design process. Rezoning may be required and to be strategized. Environmental Phase 1 report, Geotechnical report, and civil preliminary study work will be separated from the Proposal under responsibility of THC with the help of the Proponent to provide professional opinions and coordination. However, it is mandatory for the Proponent to recommend 1 to 3 geotechnical, environmental, and civil (on and offsites) consultants based on the understanding of the Project, and consideration of local geotechnical/environmental issues are mandatory to evaluate final recommendation for the Phase A. The District has a LIDAR-based service model, air photos of typical local government property, environmental features, and servicing layers (some of which are publicly accessible at http://cgis.com/cpal/Default.aspx?Map=Tofino).
Currently, the District is doing site study on existing civil servicing capacity, environmental constraints, Brownfield, Topography, Lot size, access, and proximity to amenities and services to determine site selection for the Phase A (“District’s Work”). Please do not include the District’s Work to your proposal.
Deliverables for Phase A: for each selected site clearly defined a Site Plan with parking assumption, Concept/SD layout based, massing, unit mix/sizing, and graphics showing connectivity to neighbouring properties/downtown access are required to clarify the logic of the recommendations. A comparable matrix for all sites providing details, including the pros and cons of all sites, and recommendations of three top ranked sites for THC to move forward. Further development of three recommended sites is welcomed in the final feasibility study.
THC will need to take the feasibility study comparison forward to the THC Board and the District for further approval.
4.2 Phase B: Rezoning (if it’s needed), Design Development, Working Drawings, Construction Administration, Post-Completion, and Warranty are included in the Phase B. Once the site(s) has been approved by THC, the Proponent will continue to work with THC/the District on programming and form of development to ensure the Project(s) is considered viable for further rezoning/design development. The intent is for THC to engage the Proponent as the Prime Consultant under a full architectural services contract for the delivery of the Project(s). The Project must comply with the Project’s financing partners’ design and construction guideline. The Project is likely to comply with BC Housing Design Guidelines and Construction Standards or CMHC guidelines.
The Proponent acts as Prime Consultant to manage and administrate sub consultants’ contracts. The Phase B pricing will include Prime Consultant pricing in percentage (%) based on the future estimated
construction value. The Prime Consultant’s contract will potentially include sub consultants or to require assisting THC for sub consultants’ selection and coordination throughout the Project.
4.3 Proponent’s estimated Schedule for Phases A and B to be provided. Please see PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS for more information.
5. PROPOSALREQUIREMENTS
THC will only be inviting Proponents who are most experienced and qualified with demonstrated historical
performance to undertake the scope of work through this competitive process.
Submit a proposal to undertake SCOPE OF WORK with creative design layout and details in the following format:
5.1 SECTION A: COVER LETTER and SUBMISSION EMAIL
5.1.1 Name of the Project: THC 2024 Feasibility Study RFP Architectural Service
5.1.2 Name(s) of the person(s) who will be authorized to make representations for the Project, their title(s),
and telephone number(s), and email address(es).
5.1.3 Name(s) of the person(s) who will be project managing the Project, their title(s) , and telephone
number(s), and email address(es).
5.1.4 Feel free to include any other information.
5.1.5 All submissions and questions are to be submitted to execdirec@tofinohousingcorp.ca ONLY, prior to
the closing time (see Proposed Fee Schedule Table below). No other submission formats or timelines
will be accepted without prior approval.
5.1.6 Please title your email submission, “THC 2024 Feasibility Study RFP Architectural Service-(Name of your
firm)-(date of submission)”.
5.2 SECTION B: FIRM INFORMATION
5.2.1 Firm name, address(es), and telephone numbers of all firm locations.
5.2.2 Structure of firm, i.e., sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, and size of firm. 5.2.3 Number of Years firm has been in business.
5.2.4 Name of principles in the firm.
5.2.5 Organizational description.
5.2.6 Description of the firm’s philosophy.
5.3 SECTION C: GENERAL COMPANY HISTORY/ QUALIFICATIONS
5.3.1 A brief history of the Firm and the services routinely provided.
5.3.2 An organization chart that explains team member responsibilities.
5.3.3 Name of the Project Team leader in charge of projects.
5.3.4 Resumes of all persons to be assigned to the project with their prospective roles.
5.3.5 Documentation that the firms on the Architect’s team are registered in British Columbia.
5.4 SECTION D: EXPERIENCE AND REFERENCES
5.4.1 Description of the Architect’s experience working with BC Housing and other government agencies.
5.4.2 Maximum five (5) representative projects, whether ongoing or completed, including references in
British Columbia. Please begin with projects similar in nature to the THC past projects. Please include at least one BC Housing/CMHC project, one non-market housing project, one social purpose community development, and one market housing project that is similar to THC’s historical projects, if applicable.
For each, please provide:
5.4.2.1 Project name and location
5.4.2.2 Owner/Construction team/Funder/Stakeholders
5.4.2.3 A short description of projects and their significance to THC requirements
5.4.2.4 Involvement of the Project Architect/Project Manager, Principal(s), and/or Project Coordinator with
description.
5.4.2.5 Year of completion/ original completion date
5.4.2.6 Construction contract value at completion/ Original construction value at tender
5.4.2.7 Lessons learned, particularly BC Housing projects.
5.4.2.8 Owner’s contact name, position, and phone number, and a reference for the project you wish to use.
Aside from the owner, the Proponent is encouraged to include additional references per project, such as references from municipal staff, non-profit societies (if applicable), or construction managers/general managers. Please provide at least three references from different aspects to show the Proponent’s qualifications.
Note: all references may only be checked as the finalists, top 2 in ranking, as needed.
5.5 SECTION E: MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATIONAL APPROACH
5.5.1 Please describe your management and organizations approach to the Project.
5.5.1.1 Describe your firm’s understanding of the project.
5.5.1.2 Describe how the firm will organize to perform the services.
5.5.1.3 Description of the firm’s approach to code analysis and jurisdictional approvals.
5.5.1.4 Description of past conflict resolution lessons learned and how the organization’s philosophy on
working with complex projects.
5.6 SECTION F: Experience with similar projects in rural and remote communities 5.6.1 Describe your experience with similar project types in rural and remote areas. 5.6.2 Describe the challenges that you have experienced.
5.6.3 Please share your lessons learned.
5.7 SECTION G: Capacity
5.7.1 What kind of steps do you take to ensure your team’s continuity from Phase A to Phase B through the
Project’s completion?
5.7.2 Any issues that you foresee in your capacity can potentially impact the THC project?
5.7.3 Describe potential issues if this project becomes stop-and-go kind of project that requires a long
approval process. How would you resolve capacity issues?
5.7.4 Any recommendations for the Project to go through a smoother progression?
5.7.5 By submitting the Proposal, you are indicating that you have read, understood, and accepted BC
Housing Design Guidelines and Construction Standards, or the latest version, as the bases of the Project design and BCH RAIC 6 SGCs as part of the Phase B architectural contract if the Project chooses to include the standard as part of the agreement at any moment. The proposed fee for the Project will assume the design and process through out the development process is under BC Housing and CMHC guidelines/ standards.
5.8 SECTION H: First Nations and sustainable projects experience
5.8.1 Describe First Nations/indigenous community projects you have done.
5.8.2 Describe your organization’s experience in high-performing development, such as passive housing.
5.9 SECTION H: PROFESSIONAL FEES & DISBURSEMENTS
5.9.1 Please refer to PROPOSED FEE SCHEDULE BELOW.
5.9.2 Phase A: Feasibility Study to include Concept and Schematic Design. Please provide fixed fee.
5.9.3 Phase B: To include Rezoning (if required, work has been included in Phase A)/ Design Development/ Construction Document and Tender/Construction Administration/ One-Year Warranty as percentage and percentage of total estimated construction cost at the time of the agreement. Please clarify the different ranges of construction values. For example, if the estimated construction value is $1 Million, a firm may propose a fixed 2% of $1M, $20,000, to be the total architectural fee; Rezoning, if required, to be 5% of the $20,000, Design development to be 20%, CD to be 30%. CA to be 40%, one-year warranty to be 5% for total of 100%, as an example proposed percentage split to be determined by the Proponent’s experience and understanding of the Project in the Proposal.
5.9.4 Fee for rezoning, if required.
5.9.5 Fee for additional services, if required.
5.9.6 Disbursements, if required.
5.9.7 PROPOSED FEE SCHEDULE to be included in the Proposal and please reference to the rest of the RFP
for pricing:
Phase A
Phase B
Fixed Fee per site feasibility study up to five sits (Concept/Schematic Design with consideration of geotech, environmental civil, local jurisdiction, building code, and maximized development capacity of the
Additional sites
Fixed percentage of the total estimated construction value for each approved and selected site to be broken down in CCDC 5B, CCDC 14, and CCDC 2 format.
The construction contract format will be determined before architectural contract is signed. THC preserves the right to change if it is needed.
Rezoning (if required)/Design Development/Construction Document and Tender/Construction Administration/One-Year Warranty for architectural services. The Proponent is
$ per site
, $ total up to five sites
ite)
Per site, % based on the future estimated construction value in $
CCDC 5B:
% for projects up to 5M; % for projects 5M to 15M % for project 15M to 30
CCDC 2:
for projects up to 5M;
% for projects 5M to 15M % for project 15M to 30
CCDC 14:
% for projects up to 5M;
s
Per site $
; M
%
; M
Additional Service
welcomed to include a second option to include major sub consultants into the fixed % to get more points to the evaluation of the RFP.
Hourly rates
% for projects 5M to 15M % for project 15M to 30
THC open to suggestion
; M
$ Disbursement If not included in above fixed costs $
5.10 SECTIONI:CONSULTANTRECOMMENDATIONS
5.10.1 Consultant recommendations for geotechnical, environmental, and civil up to three for each
discipline is also required for Phase A.
5.10.2 Consultant recommendations for the Phase B to include mechanical, electrical, landscape, structural
and/or others up to 3 companies for each discipline. Recommendation of construction management firms/general contractors to work in Tofino for the Phase B to be included with rationale.
5.11 It is requested that the work be done as soon as possible. Please provide a schedule for the completion of the work and the date when the report can be issued to THC (Phase A) and timeline for the Phase B.
5.12 Theproposalmustbesignedbytheperson(s)authorizedtosignonbehalfoftheproponentandshall bind the proponent to statements made in response to this RFP. Include the name of the principal or partner with overall responsibility for the Project, the names of the staff who will work on the Project, their responsibilities, qualifications, and experience for the type of service requested.
5.13 RequirementsforComprehensiveGeneralLiabilityinsuranceshallbeprovidedinanamountnotless than $2,000,000 inclusive per occurrence against bodily injury, personal injury, and property damage, including liability assumed under this contract. Professional Errors and Omissions Liability Insurance in an amount appropriate for the size, complexity, and value of the work to be performed but for no less than $1,000,000 per occurrence. Please refer to Supplementary General Conditions - Architectural Services(bchousing.org),orthelatestdocument. Pleasecontactusifyouhaveanyquestions.
5.14 AdditionalserviceswillrequirethewrittenapprovalofTHCpriortocommencement.
6. EVALUTIONWEIGHTEDCRITERA
6.1 Please refer to the above PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS for submission requirements. Please see below for evaluation weighted criteria:
6.2 20% Qualifications of Firm: Specifically as they relate to this Project/ THC.
6.3 40% Firm’s Experience on Similar Projects: Related project experience of the firm(s) and the individuals
whowouldbeassignedtotheProject.RelevantworkexperiencewithBCHousingorCMHC. Please
follow PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS under EXPERIENCE and REFERENCE.
6.4 15% Available Resources and Capacity to Complete the Project: This criterion would include the analytical tools, design, personnel, resources, or methodologies commonly used by the firm that may be applicable. Please include a project schedule from Phase A to project completions based on your understanding of the project and your capacity.
6.5 5% Firm’s experience and understanding of First Nations/Indigenous communities and sustainable practices. Please include the “Proposed Fee Schedule Table” or similar content for evaluation.
6.6 20% Professional Fees and Disbursements 7. SELECTIONCONDITIONS
7.1 Submission is ONLY to be submitted electronically through email to execdirec@tofinohousingcorp.ca, prior to the closing time. No other submission formats will be accepted. Respondents are solely responsible for any costs or expenses related to the preparation, submission, and presentation of RFP Architectural Services.
7.2 The THC reserves the right to cancel this Request for Proposal at any time and for any reason, and will not be responsible for any loss, damage, cost or expense incurred or suffered by any Respondent as a result of that cancellation.
7.3 All information pertaining to the THC obtained by the Proponent, as a result of participation in this process is confidential and must not be disclosed without written authorization from THC.
7.4 Property of Submissions: All submissions become property of the THC and as such may be subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
7.5 Law of the Place of the Contract: Any list resulting from this submission will be governed by and will be construed and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the Province of British Columbia.
7.6 The THC is not bound to accept any Proponents submitting information in response to this Request for Proposal Architectural Services and may reject any Proponents at their sole discretion. The highest ranked, best or any submission may not necessarily be accepted. This is a non-binding Request for Request for Proposal for Architectural Service and does not guarantee inclusion on a resulting awarding
any proponents. At its sole discretion, the THC reserves the right to limit or to increase the number of
pre-qualified applicants who may be invited to compete in a separate subsequent competition.
7.7 No Conflict of Interest: In providing a submission to this RFP, the Proponent confirms no collusion with
any other architects; and has no conflict of interest with any party in the THC and the District, regarding their submission. The Proponent confirms agreement with THC’s terms and conditions of the Request for Proposal.
7.8 Any submission in response to this opportunity is anticipated to be open for acceptance for sixty (60) days from the closing date whether or not another submission has been accepted.
8. SITEINFORMATION
The following sites are the potential sites. THC reserves the right to change sites and details. Currently, the District is doing site study on existing civil servicing capacity, environmental constraints, Brownfield, Topography, Lot size, access, and proximity to amenities and services. Please do not include the above to your proposal.
8.1 Site 1 - 385-391 Main Street Size: 1295 m2
Existing Use: Surface Parking Lot
Zoning: P1
OCP Designation: Village
Special Considerations: The site has been identified for a new library and will be on the first floor of the building.
Anticipated Development: 3-4 stories of residential above the library.
Principle policy direction: OCP, Downtown Vitalization Plan (2011), Main Street Concept Plan (2014)
8.2 Site 2 – 370 Campbell St Size: 1338 m2
Existing Use: Surface Parking Lot
Zoning: P1
OCP Designation: Village
Special Considerations: N/A
Anticipated Development: 3-4 stories of residential above the library.
Principle policy direction: OCP, Downtown Vitalization Plan (2011), Main Street Concept Plan (2014)
8.3 Site 3 – Demeria Park
Size: 6616 m2
Existing Use: Undeveloped Park
Zoning: P2
OCP Designation: Village
Special Considerations: Is a designated park so requires electors approval by vote or alternative approval process
Anticipated Development: Multi-family, likely multi- storey apartment but other forms possible.
Principle policy direction: OCP
8.4 Site 4 – 720 Campbell Street
Size: 1566 m2
Existing Use: Undeveloped
Zoning: RA1
OCP Designation: Peninsula
Special Considerations: New access driveway to be built on part of property to access adjacent water pump station. Has access easement across front of property for neighbour to the north.
Anticipated Development: Townhouses, stacked townhouses, PRRR homes.
8.5 Site 5 – Portion of DL 117
Size: Needs to be verified
Existing Use: Undeveloped
Zoning: A4
OCP Designation: Rural
Special Considerations: Is near new wastewater plant, some steep slopes and some riparian setback issues to manage.
Anticipated Development: Multi-storey apartment
