More Bad News For Vacation Rentals

Will Tofino bring in more regulations also ?
https://www.westerninvestor.com/real-estate/victoria-to-tinker-again-with-rules-for-short-term-rentals-9248144?utm_source=Western+Investor+Newsletter&utm_campaign=c61a7047fc-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_01_03_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_9b89d35e1e-c61a7047fc-96437005&mc_cid=c61a7047fc&mc_eid=1b857c4bca
1 comment:
Some VR operators are reporting a slower season. All the negative news about vacation rentals displacing local families doesn’t help.
Post a Comment