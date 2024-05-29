Whistler Vacation Rental Story

https://www.westerninvestor.com/real-estate/whistler-looks-to-flex-new-powers-from-province-on-short-term-rentals-8771816?utm_source=Western+Investor+Newsletter&utm_campaign=fcb512070b-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_01_03_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_9b89d35e1e-fcb512070b-96437005&mc_cid=fcb512070b&mc_eid=1b857c4bca
Hmmmm.....$3,000.00 isn't a lot, but it's a nice easy chunk of cash, especially if they'll go for the 900% increases!..... How can we set this up so it lands in the pockets of district staff, not in the taxpayer's general revenues?
Just issuing a ticket and having the property owner pay a fine won't do it, no conflict, no confusion. We need to muss things up to create the opportunity to fix it.
Memo to staff: Let's re-think this and get the maximums increased, and rewrite the whole thing to create a bit more possibility for billable hours from staff.
Sock it to 'em
Fully support the $3,000 fines here too
The BC hotel association lobbied the government, paid for the study and declared total victory for their corporate multinational clients in an email bragging that the government had adopted all of their report’s recommendations to limit vacation rentals. This vacation rental law has nothing to do with housing and everything to do with protecting hotel profits. How much was the NDP paid? Was a local manager of LBL involved with writing these recommendations? Was our local council influenced by the BC hotel association or LBL? Did Tofino do an economic impact study? What's the real reason council opted in when DOT advised to wait? Something doesn't add up. Here's a short read....
https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/real-estate/comment-short-term-rental-ban-will-cost-hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars-7871912
while everyone is screaming and crying about the district regulating VR use it appears that the hotels gloat about the situation. They would like it if there were no other allowable accommodations here besides hotels which would be full 80% of the time. If you consider that the only people wanting or going to build hotels here are people with lots of money who don't intend to live here...... But we don't have enough water to be able to provide any large scale accommodation properties with reliable amenities. The next lobbying exercise we may see is a hue and cry about getting more water which, by the time consultants are done with it, would cost the taxpayer untold millions. At this point the equation is fairly simple. Why would the tax payer want to pay for an increased water supply so more hotels can be built and maybe a few houses? Pretty simple answer. I don't and nobody else who lives here does either. So unless the government or the hotel association or some other benevolent organization is willing to pay to solve the basic problem of greed, its probably is a good idea for the district to initiate a slow growth policy. If it's anything like sustainable development or smart growth which in practice means, nothing gets done, then I think we're fairly safe.
To 7:18 You don't follow events very closely. Lots of commercial expansions have been approved in the last decade.....The only thing that has not been approved is for any subdivision of land for market residential housing. The reason given years ago and continuing is the lack of water....Of coarse what this has done is exacerbate the housing shortage. So many VRBO's has exacerbated the housing shortage as well... So your only about 15 years too late with your argument. So go ahead and stop water supply and the rezoning of land for housing development. Properties already zoned for commercial use have ween given the green light for some time....Club Z, Cox Bay Campground., Pacific Sands Resort doubling in capacity, and others ...and nothing rezoned for residential use in decades....."Why would the taxpayer want to pay for an increased water supply so more hotels can be built. I don't. But if we can expand the tax base with more housing it might keep a lid on rising assessments which have gone through the roof, significantly increasing property taxes..... So our taxes as well as entry level costs for housing are exploding....or haven't you noticed. Do you want tjhe status quo???? Try again with your analysis..
To 9.17 You have outlined some of the complexities bedeviling Tofino. Councils and staff seem unable to understand or to act. For years they have reflected small minded opposition to housing development. "Save the trees" "Development is bad". The chickens have come home to roost.....Housing is a debacle in "Tuff" while your taxes have doubled. Piss poor foresight and piss poor management. This is not "professional" but do they give a rats ass. They are raking in fat salaries and looking down on us.. Fire them all.
