How do you lose money with pay parking ?

https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/tofino-loses-money-on-downtown-pay-parking-after-staff-error-underestimates-costs-7352823
WTF ??
I predict that all of those involved will get a raise and obviously they need assistants. Jobs for life at DOT !
Glad to know our water system has great managers.
Perhaps it is time for the district to let some individuals go and then hire competent people. To their jobs. Isn’t this a repeat performance on showing ncompetency for some of them? Oh now wait, the water meter reading fiasco of the resorts comes to mind. I guess they must be learning on the job as we gave away about a million dollars by misreading the water meters. This mistake is less money. Bravo! Let’s keep improving. Perhaps by 2050 the errors should be reduced to zero.
Some staff are doing fine work . Look how fast that subdivision across from the daycare got approved !
Even if the road closures had not happened Dot would have netted $40,000 from downtown parking. Did I get that right. Would that have been worth it. Maybe a more fundamental review is warranted. Beach Parking churning out a good profit for the taxpayers. But downtown??? I doubt staff has included all the hours upon hours of staff time gone into the project. All the back and forth with the previous years indecision, second guessing and changing coarse in etc. What do those hours total in costs.And where is the CAO in all this....insulated by six layers of bureaucracy.
To state the obvious, the beach is not downtown. People go there for very different reasons. You don't go to the beach and then have a load of groceries to get home. If the highway road closures and the sewer and road work have been rough on the pay parking budget, can you imagine how rough it is for all of the downtown locally owned and operated businesses??? And now how the pay parking is affecting them? Didn't hear staff mention that. Right, that would require thinking past the desk and on the ground to how people in the community actual live.
Don't worry about the District mismanaging anything....Just hire a few more newbies, fresh out of daycare, to trade emails and phone messages for a few weeks and draught a report. Titled "The impact of "Progressive Managment" on the Tax Payers of Tofino". There fixed it.You pay more............
Let’s reduce the number of beach parking spots by putting in planters, benches and traffic calming devices. If done like downtown , we could lose money on beach parking as well .
Ralph they already accomplished that by the stupid design and location of the new Cox Bay facilities. Who decided that? terrible design and location. Inch by inch they are destroying everything that made this place great. Time for an uprising.
Tofino staff are starting to sound like an Abbott and Costello comedy routine(Who is on first)
It’s not a leak
