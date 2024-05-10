Not Tofino News But Bad Just the same

https://globalnews.ca/news/10486912/canfor-mill-closures-prince-george-bear-lake-houston/amp/
Provincial policies hitting many industries
This is not just about a "greedy big company" that wants to "ravage" our forests as some would assert. Actual cut is way below provincial "annual allowable cut specified by BCGov It is also about big labor asleep at the wheel, buying into all the lefty causes and not protecting working people as a top priority. I guess LDGTQ...... whatever, don't log or work in mills.Logging Company should suggest it is intending to employ thousands of Gaza refugees if it is just given a chance. Sad really......Thanks Ralph for making my day.
