Job Opportunity in Tofino

Legislative Services Coordinator
Title Legislative Services Coordinator
Department Legislative Services
Closing Date Monday, May 27, 2024
POSITION:
The District of Tofino is looking for a qualified candidate to fill the full-time position of Legislative Services Coordinator.
Reporting to the Manager of Legislative Services, the Legislative Services Coordinator provides specialized administrative and organizational support services of a relatively complex nature with a high level of accuracy under minimal supervision.
A detailed job description outlining the duties and qualifications is available on the District’s website at www.tofino.ca/employment
HOURS OF WORK
This is a permanent, full-time position based on 37.5 hours per week, located within the District of Tofino.
Regular workday hours are between the hours of 8:00am and 5:00pm, Monday through Friday with the occasional evenings in support of Council Meetings. The hourly wage is $35.87.
APPLICATION
Qualified applicants are invited to submit a cover letter and resume indicating the position applied for, in confidence, no later than 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2024, to Susan van Dalen, Human Resources Manager, by:
Email: employment@tofino.ca
Subject Line: Legislative Services Coordinator
The District thanks all applicants but only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Please note, we do not have any staff housing available at this time.
No comments:
Post a Comment