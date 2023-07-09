Tofino Water Situation

This water tank has been leaking for more than eight years. I know it is just a small leak but WTF ?
The District of Tofino has told us not to water our plants or use water outdoors but continues to ignore this.
In the last 14 years , the District of Tofino has added only 100,000 gallons of additional storage. In that same time , demand has rapidly increased.
The District of Tofino used to publish daily water usage numbers but will no longer do so . Why not ? There is no significant precipitation in the 7 day forecast.
Plants look healthy below the leak
