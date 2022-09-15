Ukee B&B Story

https://www.westerlynews.ca/business/ucluelet-passes-new-bed-and-breakfast-restrictions-in-heated-3-2-vote/
Great speech by Mayor Mayco. Great to see there is actual debate in Ukee. When was the last time Tofino Council had a vigorous debate. They always look at each other and move in relative silence and lockstep. C'mon down the road to tuff Mayor Mayco. We need a little democracy down this way.
Al Anderson involved in vigorous debate. Now that's a fuc**ng joke. Why is that man re-elected year after year? Everything that's wrong in Tofino, for decades now, he's been involved in causing it.
Because he gets enough votes.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Great speech by Mayor Mayco. Great to see there is actual debate in Ukee. When was the last time Tofino Council had a vigorous debate. They always look at each other and move in relative silence and lockstep. C'mon down the road to tuff Mayor Mayco. We need a little democracy down this way.
Al Anderson involved in vigorous debate. Now that's a fuc**ng joke. Why is that man re-elected year after year? Everything that's wrong in Tofino, for decades now, he's been involved in causing it.
Because he gets enough votes.
Post a Comment