Thursday, September 15, 2022

Ukee B&B Story

https://www.westerlynews.ca/business/ucluelet-passes-new-bed-and-breakfast-restrictions-in-heated-3-2-vote/ 

Posted by at

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Great speech by Mayor Mayco. Great to see there is actual debate in Ukee. When was the last time Tofino Council had a vigorous debate. They always look at each other and move in relative silence and lockstep. C'mon down the road to tuff Mayor Mayco. We need a little democracy down this way.

September 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM
Anonymous said...

Al Anderson involved in vigorous debate. Now that's a fuc**ng joke. Why is that man re-elected year after year? Everything that's wrong in Tofino, for decades now, he's been involved in causing it.

September 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM
Ralph Tieleman said...

Because he gets enough votes.

September 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)