District of Tofino Employment Opportunity

MANAGER OF LEGISLATIVE SERVICES
Posted: Sep 15, 2022 | By: Communications
Department: Corporate Services
Deadline: Friday, October 14, 2022
Reporting to the Director of Corporate Services, the Manager of Legislative Services is responsible for managing the corporate services function of the municipality. Responsibilities include: the running of Council and Committee meetings, public hearings, town hall meetings, and other meetings as required; the management of municipal bylaws and policies; information, file, and records management in accordance with the legislative requirements; municipal office resource management; corporate communications; Chief Election Officer duties; and handling Freedom of Information requests. The Manager of Legislative Services is the appointed Corporate Officer for the municipality.
2 comments:
Isn't all that work the responsibility of the C.A.O.? That's what he (she) gets the big bucks for. OMG, another snout in the trough.
wonder how long it took the director of corporate services to dream all of this stuff up? That seems to be the job of everyone that gets hired… Then dream up another job description for someone to do their job… And on it goes. We will have 35 people to do five peoples work. Somewhere this needs to stop. it's organizational nonsense and we pay for it. That extra 10% on our taxes this year. This is a good question for the candidates for the next election.
Post a Comment