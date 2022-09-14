https://www.cheknews.ca/tofino-resort-responds-to-highly-inappropriate-behaviour-at-annual-fishing-event-1091959/
I only know the facts that my friend heard someone saying about all this earlier on today. It don't sound good. No, not good at all. Is this the way we want people from afar to view our community? I certainly should hope not! .....and all this with her majesty not even yet in her grave. Terrible, simply terrible!
That's all very disturbing.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
I only know the facts that my friend heard someone saying about all this earlier on today. It don't sound good. No, not good at all. Is this the way we want people from afar to view our community? I certainly should hope not! .....and all this with her majesty not even yet in her grave. Terrible, simply terrible!
That's all very disturbing.
That's all very disturbing.
Post a Comment