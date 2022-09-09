Candidates for Council

As of 4:00 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022, I, Jaime Larsen, Deputy Chief Election Officer for the District of Tofino, do hereby declare the following persons as candidates in the 2022 General Local Election to be held Saturday, October 15, 2022:
Candidates for the office of Mayor:
Dan Law
Candidates for the offices of Councillor:
Al Anderson
John Enns
Duncan McMaster
Ali Sawyer
Sarah Sloman
Tom Stere
Kat Thomas
Given under my hand at Tofino, British Columbia, this 9th day of September 2022.
Jaime Larsen
Deputy Chief Election Officer
2 comments:
If Al Anderson would withdraw, then everyone else could just be elected by acclamation and save the taxpayers the cost of any election. C'mon Al, step up and step down. Do us all a favor!
John Enns will stick up for workers
