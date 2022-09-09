Friday, September 9, 2022

Candidates for Council

 

DISTRICT OF TOFINO
GENERAL LOCAL ELECTION
OCTOBER 15, 2022 

As of 4:00 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022, I, Jaime Larsen, Deputy Chief Election Officer for the District of Tofino, do hereby declare the following persons as candidates in the 2022 General Local Election to be held Saturday, October 15, 2022:

Candidates for the office of Mayor:
Dan Law

Candidates for the offices of Councillor:
Al Anderson
John Enns
Duncan McMaster
Ali Sawyer
Sarah Sloman
Tom Stere
Kat Thomas


Given under my hand at Tofino, British Columbia, this 9th day of September 2022.

Jaime Larsen
Deputy Chief Election Officer

Posted by at

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

If Al Anderson would withdraw, then everyone else could just be elected by acclamation and save the taxpayers the cost of any election. C'mon Al, step up and step down. Do us all a favor!

September 9, 2022 at 8:01 PM
Anonymous said...

John Enns will stick up for workers

September 9, 2022 at 9:19 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)