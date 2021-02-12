Ratepayers Questions for Candidates

https://tofinorpa.ca/tofino-election-2021#2379b35f-44aa-414c-a7db-8f2191c8ae4e
One of the candidates for mayor says: how do we better capture and retain taxation so that it can be used to properly service, replace and manage the impact of visitation in a way that supports community.What exactly does this mean? How do you capture and retain taxation? I'll tell you how.Quit hiring more staff and engaging consultants to figure out the water situation.Another of the would be mayors declares we are going to preserve salmon streams while at this very moment the latest under market housing project is destroying the salmon stream on Sharp Road. What's going on here? From the Vietnam War era: we had to destroy the stream in order to save it.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
One of the candidates for mayor says:
how do we better capture and retain taxation so that it can be used to properly service, replace and manage the impact of visitation in a way that supports community.
What exactly does this mean? How do you capture and retain taxation? I'll tell you how.
Quit hiring more staff and engaging consultants to figure out the water situation.
Another of the would be mayors declares we are going to preserve salmon streams while at this very moment the latest under market housing project is destroying the salmon stream on Sharp Road. What's going on here? From the Vietnam War era: we had to destroy the stream in order to save it.
Post a Comment