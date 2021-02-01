1% Water Tax On Hold

The proposed First Nations 1% water tax is on hold . The 13% water rate increase will likely go ahead. More details as the become available . It is important to note that the District of Tofino has several water and sewer agreements with First Nations that were discussed in a fair and transparent manner before they were signed.
3 comments:
Thanks to the Community Members who pay Attention !
For a no nonsense approach and clear answers on his position , Vote JJ.
Yes and if you have not joined the Ratepayers association, please do so.
www. TofinoRPA.ca
Collectively we can hopefully keep a lid on any crazy tax and spend ideas the district may have.
Since the two former council running for the mayor's position were there to even allow the exploration of the Tribal Park tax, shows extremely poor taxation judgement and should eliminate them from being voted Mayor.
