Tuesday, February 23, 2021

1% Water Tax On Hold

 The proposed First Nations 1% water tax is on hold . The 13% water rate increase will likely go ahead. More details as the become available . It is important to note that the District of Tofino has several water and sewer agreements with First Nations that were discussed in a fair and transparent manner before they were signed. 

Posted by at

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Thanks to the Community Members who pay Attention !

February 23, 2021 at 8:33 PM
Anonymous said...

For a no nonsense approach and clear answers on his position , Vote JJ.

February 23, 2021 at 8:49 PM
Anonymous said...

Yes and if you have not joined the Ratepayers association, please do so.
www. TofinoRPA.ca

Collectively we can hopefully keep a lid on any crazy tax and spend ideas the district may have.

Since the two former council running for the mayor's position were there to even allow the exploration of the Tribal Park tax, shows extremely poor taxation judgement and should eliminate them from being voted Mayor.

February 23, 2021 at 9:22 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)