Council Meeting Video

https://youtu.be/LbzrBUR8emM
Go to the 34 minute mark for the 1% water tax discussion
Looked to me like Bob McPherson overstepped his job description and appointed himself "treaty negotiation agent" . Chalmers says that this "eco service fee" idea came from council, that she was, and is, completely aware of everything about it. Strange how candidate Law was totally surprised by even seeing it on the agenda. I also note that candidate McQuade was also a part of the council who were in support of sneaking this extra 1% tax increase onto the backs of Tofino's taxpayers.
An Council to Council meeting between Tofino and TFN occurred in April 2020. Osborne, Chalmers, McQuade, Law & Stere were attendees, Anderson & McMaster absent. May explain why Chalmers was aware of this and some others not.
Eco-service fee? If you put eco-in front of anything disgusting does that make it acceptable? Apparently this counsel thinks so. Eco-extortion. Sounds official. Eco-treaty negotiation agent. Eco-agent. Children at play with government. Eco-government transcends the municipal act and Canadian law. Just like that. a few people declare something and the next thing you know that's the way it is.
