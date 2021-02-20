Feb 23 Council Agenda

https://tofino.civicweb.net/filepro/document/112665/Regular%20Council%20-%2023%20Feb%202021%20Agenda.pdf?widget=true#page25
Utility Rates
In order to effectively provide water and sewer services to the community and meet operating
requirements the utility rates will be amended to increase overall revenues in the water and sewer fund.
The 2021 revenue increases required are as follows:
Water Fund: $95,556, of which, $77,361 will be made up of the 13% rate increase beginning April 1, 2021
and the balance of $18,195 will be made up of 2020 surplus.
In addition to the 13% rate increase there is a further 1% recommended to be added as an Ecosystem
Service Fee. This fee will be collected from users against fixed and variable water charges, each quarter,
which will be subsequently transferred to Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation to support Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks.
The service fee is a small measure of support for the Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks initiative which includes
the protection of lands that form the watershed from which Tofino draws its municipal water. The
addition of this fee is recommended as a step in fulfilling the “key deliverable” in Council’s 2021 – 2023
Strategic Plan.
9 comments:
and on Jan. 1st 2022 another 4% on top of that !!
"The proposed water and sewer utility charges in the Residential, Commercial and Other, and Fire Flow Class will all be subject to an increase of 4%, excluding the 1% portion for the Ecosystem Service fee, on January 1, 2022 in order to meet ongoing increases to operating costs."
Vote JJ . Existing council supports this .
So taxation for the tribal parks disguised as a service fee. Who supports this insanity? And if so where is the accountability? This was discussed behind closed doors as this has not shown up council minutes. Secrecy always costs us more as do incompetent employees and consultants. Save tofino please.
How is quorum met with only 4 council members for the feb. 23rd council meeting?
RE 1:51PM Quorum is 4.
Welcome to eviro fascism. one group is pitted against another for the economic and political benefit of the enviro group. This seems to have been engineered by the ex-mayor in concert with one group in secret while pretending to represent another group, the district of tofino.
It starts small - just one or 2% increasing to 4% - then the next level the inhabitants of the districts will be paying a different 5% to the botanical Garden for protecting the environment. Once a significant level of polarization occurs then Kristallnacht is next on the list. As far as I'm concerned the BC government needs to put a stop to this except for guess what folks? The BC government is now the former mayor and not about to trash her group's agenda.
Pushing people by blackmail only goes so far then the pushed people start pushing back.
If this is where the phony data scientists want our society to go then start up the band.
Both councillors running for mayor were fully aware of this and voiced zero objections .
At least somebody put this on the agenda now instead of after the election. Please ask the candidates what their position is on this issue.
