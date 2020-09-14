Monday, September 14, 2020

Scott Fraser Not Seeking Re-election

https://bcndpcaucus.ca/news/statement-from-mid-island-pacific-rim-mla-scott-fraser-and-the-next-b-c-provincial-election/ 

Anonymous said...

This could actually be a blessing..... she'll have to step down as mayor in order to run. We'd be rid of her! It would only take 10-20 years to repair the damage she's left behind.

September 14, 2020 at 8:51 PM
Anonymous said...

Not a truth teller, and soon to be very rich. Pretty close to perfect for BC politics

September 14, 2020 at 10:26 PM
Anonymous said...

Josie will make a great MLA . With her long list of accomplishments in Tofino this will be an easy win .With Josie in Victoria and Gord Johns in Ottawa , great things will happen !

September 15, 2020 at 7:08 AM
Anonymous said...

7:08 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. The Dynamic duo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

September 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Anonymous said...

but seriously - if Josie leaves, who do you envision as a competent, visionary mayor of Tofino? Dan could be good. Tom?

September 15, 2020 at 11:24 AM
Anonymous said...

Excuse me, I'll comment later, I need to go vomit first.

September 15, 2020 at 5:36 PM

