Tofino Planner addresses concerns about Ecolodge property buildings

Unless otherwise specified in legislation, amendment and repeal bylaws are subject to the same approval and other requirements as the power to adopt a new bylaw under that authority. For example, if a municipal council or regional district board wanted to amend a zoning bylaw it would need to hold a public hearing after second reading of the amendment or repeal bylaw before it could adopt the amendment bylaw.
Anybody else would have to rezone and subdivide to be allowed to do this. A text amendment is bullshit.Proper roads, sidewalks , park dedication etc should be required. There is currently a bylaw prohibiting tourist accommodation at the student dormitory . I can assume that any new bylaws or housing agreements will be followed as closely.Aside from Dan Law this council has drank the Mayor’s Koolaid. An independent planner should have been brought in as he is obviously concerned for his job .
The District of Tofino has a long history of getting rid of employees that go against the Mayor’s wishes . Often with large severance packages as no cause for dismissal .
