Tofino Sewer Story

I'd highly recommend watching the report from CAO Bob MacPherson regarding the sewer treatment plant. during the August 11 meeting.Nobody in their right mind would accept such a presentation and demand answers from this guy.
Interesting that no one's to blame, says the CAO - least of all, him.
just in time for the sewer pump stations to start stinking...its the smell of all that money
Post a Comment
3 comments:
I'd highly recommend watching the report from CAO Bob MacPherson regarding the sewer treatment plant. during the August 11 meeting.
Nobody in their right mind would accept such a presentation and demand answers from this guy.
Interesting that no one's to blame, says the CAO - least of all, him.
just in time for the sewer pump stations to start stinking...its the smell of all that money
Post a Comment