Thursday, August 27, 2020

Tofino Sewer Story

https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/tofino-will-miss-sewage-treatment-deadline-seeks-more-funding/#
Posted by at

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

I'd highly recommend watching the report from CAO Bob MacPherson regarding the sewer treatment plant. during the August 11 meeting.
Nobody in their right mind would accept such a presentation and demand answers from this guy.



August 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM
Anonymous said...

Interesting that no one's to blame, says the CAO - least of all, him.

August 27, 2020 at 6:08 PM
Anonymous said...

just in time for the sewer pump stations to start stinking...its the smell of all that money

August 27, 2020 at 11:23 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)