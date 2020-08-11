Petition to Improve Tofino Bylaw Enforcement

We are in desperate need for this !
Day use visitation has gone parabolic. There is no plan at City Hall to deal with it. We are being overrun. Cars parking on the highway, dogs everywhere, people lined up to use the free showers, campers everywhere Does anyone at City Hall give a ---- or are they so tied to the tourism sector that they can,t see the forest for the trees. This isn't going to go away in Sept. It is the new normal. The whole community serving the interests of $400.00 a night while people sleep in the streets and shit in the bushes. I guess current realities don't fit into Councils strategic priorities. Straws, Reconciliation, Climate Change, Temporary Use Permits instead of Development permits and Building Permits, "Conversations" instead of water in the pipes, "education" instead of bylaw enforcement.Is there anyone down there who has some practical frontal lobe executive function.
Things are completely out of control with no enforcement, where is the Mayor and Council? With all the cars parked illegally on the highway in front of Cox Bay and 70 km speed limit, it is just a matter of time before someone gets killed on the road. Both the District and the highways ministry have been warned of this dangerous situation, yet nothing has been done.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
We are in desperate need for this !
Day use visitation has gone parabolic. There is no plan at City Hall to deal with it. We are being overrun. Cars parking on the highway, dogs everywhere, people lined up to use the free showers, campers everywhere Does anyone at City Hall give a ---- or are they so tied to the tourism sector that they can,t see the forest for the trees.
This isn't going to go away in Sept. It is the new normal. The whole community serving the interests of $400.00 a night while people sleep in the streets and shit in the bushes.
I guess current realities don't fit into Councils strategic priorities. Straws, Reconciliation, Climate Change, Temporary Use Permits instead of Development permits and Building Permits, "Conversations" instead of water in the pipes, "education" instead of bylaw enforcement.
Is there anyone down there who has some practical frontal lobe executive function.
Things are completely out of control with no enforcement, where is the Mayor and Council? With all the cars parked illegally on the highway in front of Cox Bay and 70 km speed limit, it is just a matter of time before someone gets killed on the road. Both the District and the highways ministry have been warned of this dangerous situation, yet nothing has been done.
Post a Comment