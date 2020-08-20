Letter From Chris Lefevre

Unfortunately an extremely accurate description of the whole area. It isn’t good for residents or tourists.The situation has arisen because of the warning ticket policy only just recently changed according to the Mayor on the radio this morning, to issuing tickets. Residents have been fed up with wishy washy no ticket policies for years. The district mayor, council and staff are incompetent. That policy should have been changed a decade ago.Tourism Tofino is to blame as well for their policies of bringing as many visitors as possible to the area with no consideration of the impact on the residents or local environment.There are limits to the growth of this area and we have currently seriously exceeded them. How many of the current tourist flood will decide never to return.?How many of the local residents will decide to leave?
