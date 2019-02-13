Proposed Tofino Housing Project

I'm wondering how long it will take for this developer to give up in frustration and leave town. You can be sure that mayor, council, and especially staff are already plotting a road of pitfalls , bureaucracy, expense, red tape, lawful extortion (amenities etc), and politically motivated roadblocks to ensure that this project is a wounded duck before a shovel even hits the ground. After all, this would provide housing. Can't have that now, can we.
If the developer continues to use the correct buzz words, Mayor and Council will swoon. They are over their heads already.
With this much density, how much "green social heart" can there be? Reducing the parking ratio to "preserve green space" is also a non starter, residents would have to park on the street. Rather than try to baffle council, this inexperienced developer needs to come clean and address the fact that he is trying to way over develop the site.
There's always lots of room for parking underground but developers never want to dig for it.
The parking spaces are too important. Density reduction and underground and ground floor parking is the answer. Wonder why the proponent didn't mention this. Oh ya! that cuts into profits. Too bad. Cut through the bs now.
The developer states that building two “McMansions” would be a financially viable option. Bullshit. Having said that this would be a good project if it was downsized and provided adequate parking.
Two "McMansions" eh. I guess that language is the way to endear yourself with council. Assuming we all hate McDonalds....don't we....I'll vote for that, cause we are obviously all on the same team. As someone else said above, PC spin talk. Disappointing!
Agreed Ralph! Not providing adequate parking, combined with the Gibson's Heights development (all STRs) across the street will just create a parking congestion nightmare in this area. Already bad enough on Gibson st. in the summer!
