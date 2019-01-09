Court Ruling On South Chesterman"s Condos

Just think of all those cheap rentals that will be available now. Way to go District in solving the affordable housing problem!
Best part is where they say that their arguments were "hard to follow" and that it was "like they were grasping at straws"Also, it's not all about affordable housing. It's about leveling the playing field for all involved. There are many in this town who have spent considerable time and money to bring their properties into compliance.Good job District of Tofino for not backing down.
It is truly great that the mayor has stuck to her guns in the battle against businesses such as South Chestermans Beach Homes that were operating in such a way that their zoning was contravened. That is true leadership.
South Chesterman nightly condo rentals were never legal which is something we have all known since they were built. The South end of the beach has been a gong show for years and I hope this is the start of rebuilding an actual neighbourhood with more people living there. If not, this is still the right ruling! This isn't going to solve the housing issue but it does solve the legal issue. Karma can be a bitch.
I wonder why this council loves Poole’s Land but hates South Chestermans ? Both totally illegal .
Poole isn’t an arrogant asshole . That explain it ?
Bylaw in Tofino is a complaint based operation . I guess nobody has complained about Poole’s .
30-860 CRAIG RD TOFINOArea-Jurisdiction-Roll: 04-580-00189.170 Favourite Compare Print viewPrintReport a problem Total valueAssessed as of 01-07-2018 $462,000
29-860 CRAIG RD TOFINOArea-Jurisdiction-Roll: 04-580-00189.169 Favourite Compare Print viewPrintReport a problem Total valueAssessed as of 01-07-2018 $653,000Previous year value $654,000
yes leave the unsightly out-of-control bylaw violations alone IE pool land, crabapple, Mears Vista, & the eco-lodge alone... Leave them to make tons of money & create Health and safety issues galore.... There's a double standard here which sucks. But never mind the whole town has been turned into an investment opportunity without any forethought of upholding or preserving the community..... The district has sold the community & thrown its values under the bus.
After chalking up a win against South Chestermans , I’m sure council will go after Pooles and the Ecolodge.
Hahaha !! As if !!
Advice to SOuth Chestermans : start selling mushrooms and have your tenants steal bicycles and surfboards. Then you are exempt from bylaws or zoning .
