Sunday, December 16, 2018

Whistler Conference and Greenhouse Gases

https://qz.com/1271663/tourism-count-for-nearly-10-of-greenhouse-gas-emissions-according-to-a-new-study/

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/whistler-conference-oil-1.4946354

Anonymous said...

Tourism should be banned.

December 16, 2018 at 6:03 PM
Anonymous said...

People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

December 16, 2018 at 10:08 PM
Anonymous said...

Oh I think this whole carbon tax is a great idea. Shut down the oil. Shut down the gas. Let everyone freeze in the dark. We must not forget to shut down the beer industry as well. It is filled with all that evil carbon dioxide gas. Can't have greenies and skiers and surfers drinking beer and letting all that carbon dioxide loose can we?
Just think of all that carbon from smoking joints too.
Maybe we should all crawl under rocks and die.
You go first.

December 17, 2018 at 9:55 AM

