Braden Smith Story From Winnipeg

Aren't they lucky to have him?We are still dealing with some of his decisions.
I feel sorry for "the peg". I feel sorry for Tofino. The atmosphere around the office lightened quite a bit with his departure, but his legacy lives on. Some of the current staff "trained" under Smith"s tutelage,and some councillors where fooled by his bull shit. One of the reasons to this day planning and development are so poorly managed and cannot get done neither what the public needs , nor what developers can work with. What a dark chapter in the community's history.Not surprised at all he is back in the do do.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Aren't they lucky to have him?
We are still dealing with some of his decisions.
I feel sorry for "the peg". I feel sorry for Tofino. The atmosphere around the office lightened quite a bit with his departure, but his legacy lives on. Some of the current staff "trained" under Smith"s tutelage,and some councillors where fooled by his bull shit. One of the reasons to this day planning and development are so poorly managed and cannot get done neither what the public needs , nor what developers can work with. What a dark chapter in the community's history.
Not surprised at all he is back in the do do.
Post a Comment