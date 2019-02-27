Mayor to Speak in Haida Gwaii

Sorry Josie the community did not vote for ecotourism to be the mainstay of the future economy.Ecotourism was brought to us by the same people who brought us the biosphere project.And the same environmental activists who moved here and demanded everything be stopped then sold their property for a huge profit and moved away 10 years later.And ecotourism was a byproduct of Eco-business. It's about money and profits folks and to hell with the community.Ecotourism has been the banner that various slimy things have used to work their way into politics, first Nations affairs, consulting, etc. etc.It's also being used to push local people and their values off the table and out of the community mainly because they're not involved or don't want to be involved in the greedy, both-feet-in-the-trough way of looking at the community as just one big investment opportunity that will maximize a return on your investment.By the way all those eco-tourists burn up just as much petroleum products as everything else that's ever been here.And all those ecotourists have no concerns whatsoever for our sense of community, privacy, well-being, silence, Community values, or anything else that makes us a community.The folks behind the scenes have reduced everything to data to justify whatever it is they feel like doing next.And we're too stupid to understand where the data came from and what it's going to do....I'm only speaking for myself but I'm sure there's a few others of us who are feeling the same way after watching their peaceful way of living shoved out of the way by inane Street decorations & ridiculous traffic situations. Welcome to ecotourism haida gwaii.... Get some sewage treatment plants built first.....
The mayor should stay here and fix the parking and housing issues.
and get to work on getting a sewage treatment plant built!
A look back at the past 30 years of Tofino Municipal politics clearly shows the facts of the current situation we face. Nothing has changed. It's not the mayors job to fix the parking, traffic, housing, water, sewage, and parks and recreation problems of the town. It's not council's job either. It's also not the job of district staff. The consultants are not responsible for any of it either, they just make observations and suggestions. NO ONE is responsible for any of it! All of these issues are far too complicated, technical, and politically complex to expect that anyone could ever possibly solve any of them. None of these issues can have any solution, in any way. Not ever. Give up. There is no possible way that any of this stuff can be addressed, without "hurting someone's feelings". And we must NEVER do that. NEVER! All that we can do is to engage in more discussion, file more reports, create more bureaucracy, and endlessly re-hash the same old stuff that we've re-hashed a hundred times in the past. There's only one possible course of action remaining to us...... just keep shoveling the tax money into 3rd and Campbell, be assured that they'll get rid of it, on your behalf, and then go out to the beach and bury your head in the sand, and pretend that you've done all that you can do. Same as the mayor, and council, and staff, and the consultants.
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Sorry Josie the community did not vote for ecotourism to be the mainstay of the future economy.
Ecotourism was brought to us by the same people who brought us the biosphere project.
And the same environmental activists who moved here and demanded everything be stopped then sold their property for a huge profit and moved away 10 years later.
And ecotourism was a byproduct of Eco-business. It's about money and profits folks and to hell with the community.
Ecotourism has been the banner that various slimy things have used to work their way into politics, first Nations affairs, consulting, etc. etc.
It's also being used to push local people and their values off the table and out of the community mainly because they're not involved or don't want to be involved in the greedy, both-feet-in-the-trough way of looking at the community as just one big investment opportunity that will maximize a return on your investment.
By the way all those eco-tourists burn up just as much petroleum products as everything else that's ever been here.
And all those ecotourists have no concerns whatsoever for our sense of community, privacy, well-being, silence, Community values, or anything else that makes us a community.
The folks behind the scenes have reduced everything to data to justify whatever it is they feel like doing next.
And we're too stupid to understand where the data came from and what it's going to do....
I'm only speaking for myself but I'm sure there's a few others of us who are feeling the same way after watching their peaceful way of living shoved out of the way by inane Street decorations & ridiculous traffic situations. Welcome to ecotourism haida gwaii.... Get some sewage treatment plants built first.....
The mayor should stay here and fix the parking and housing issues.
and get to work on getting a sewage treatment plant built!
A look back at the past 30 years of Tofino Municipal politics clearly shows the facts of the current situation we face. Nothing has changed. It's not the mayors job to fix the parking, traffic, housing, water, sewage, and parks and recreation problems of the town. It's not council's job either. It's also not the job of district staff. The consultants are not responsible for any of it either, they just make observations and suggestions. NO ONE is responsible for any of it! All of these issues are far too complicated, technical, and politically complex to expect that anyone could ever possibly solve any of them. None of these issues can have any solution, in any way. Not ever. Give up. There is no possible way that any of this stuff can be addressed, without "hurting someone's feelings". And we must NEVER do that. NEVER! All that we can do is to engage in more discussion, file more reports, create more bureaucracy, and endlessly re-hash the same old stuff that we've re-hashed a hundred times in the past. There's only one possible course of action remaining to us...... just keep shoveling the tax money into 3rd and Campbell, be assured that they'll get rid of it, on your behalf, and then go out to the beach and bury your head in the sand, and pretend that you've done all that you can do. Same as the mayor, and council, and staff, and the consultants.
Post a Comment