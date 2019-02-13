Tofino Transportation Plan

What a ridiculous waste of time, money, resources, and energy. Who decided that anyone needs the District to arrange these things? These are personal choices, and nothing that any municipal government may have to say about it is going to change any person's individual decision of how that person gets from point A to point B. Sometimes I walk, sometimes I drive. I don't need anyone from the district office to decide for me. Personally, I resent being preached at. Signed, a proud 71%er!
I resent your post . Signed, consultant
i applaud your post..... Signed a person who has to pay idealist nitwits for this nonsense..
Even though I am a consultant I hate to see tax dollars wasted on bullshit like this and the Tofino Housing Corp .
Study after study after study and really nothing to show for it except a great waste of taxpayer money. I agree with all the comments, the District just doesn't get it.
The study not only failed to point out that it successfully moved zero people from point a to point b but it also failed to reveal it moved taxpayer money from point a to point vanishing.twit consultants.There was even someone participating and contributing in the local citizen input plans who didn't live here. He shouldn't have been there. Thing is a hoax.
Hey folks, why are y'all complaining now. This the kind of politically correct, newspeak crap, y'all voted for, when you returned Josie the Posie with a wopping vote of confidence. Isn't this what you wanted? " Multi Modal Poodle Doodle. We are just getting started. Let's all chant "Four More Years, Four More Years"
Don't blame me..... I voted for Jarmo.
