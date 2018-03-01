NDP Housing Measures Story

Absolutely!! We should tax the crap out of them!! Then we could use the cash to paint fish and polka dots on ALL the sidewalks and crosswalks!! Wouldn't that fix things up!!
That is one possible outcome.
Really?Can’t we simply all get along?How are we benefiting from this useless ugly negative forum?Here’s something to sink your teeth into:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfGMYdalClU
We can’t all simply get along as rich people are displacing almost everyone else here in Tofino.Have you tried to find housing ?
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Absolutely!! We should tax the crap out of them!! Then we could use the cash to paint fish and polka dots on ALL the sidewalks and crosswalks!! Wouldn't that fix things up!!
That is one possible outcome.
Really?
Can’t we simply all get along?
How are we benefiting from this useless ugly negative forum?
Here’s something to sink your teeth into:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfGMYdalClU
We can’t all simply get along as rich people are displacing almost everyone else here in Tofino.
Have you tried to find housing ?
Post a Comment