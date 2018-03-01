NDP Housing Measures Story

Thursday, March 1, 2018

Should the foreign buyer tax and the “vacancy tax”  be extended to Tofino ?
Anonymous said...

Absolutely!! We should tax the crap out of them!! Then we could use the cash to paint fish and polka dots on ALL the sidewalks and crosswalks!! Wouldn't that fix things up!!

March 1, 2018 at 9:50 AM
Ralph Tieleman said...

That is one possible outcome.

March 1, 2018 at 9:58 AM
Anonymous said...

Really?
Can’t we simply all get along?
How are we benefiting from this useless ugly negative forum?
Here’s something to sink your teeth into:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfGMYdalClU

March 1, 2018 at 1:30 PM
Anonymous said...

We can’t all simply get along as rich people are displacing almost everyone else here in Tofino.
Have you tried to find housing ?

March 1, 2018 at 2:42 PM

