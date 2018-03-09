Bike Path Story

.......so they "set up a podium" at the cox Bay Visitors Center to make the announcement. How much did that cost? Why did there need to be a fancy "announcement? And a photo shoot? How much was the photographer paid? What is/was the purpose of this "announcement"? My point?...... They got some money, so they gotta spend it. On something. It's called "waste".
I wonder if they will cut down as wide a swath of trees as in the park.
OMG!! The trees!! What about the poor trees. Save the trees!! Stop the bike path!! Build a wall, keep the people "over there". Excuse me, I gotta go puke.
This is great news for our residents and visitors. Adults and children on bikes riding on the narrow highway shoulder to join the Parks Canada path would be very dangerous and a real concern.Great news, worthy of a fancy announcement, podium and all!
