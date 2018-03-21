Housing Story

I hope they can avoid squandering this sum on consultants. The housing commission is a farce. If the district allows the Bible Fellowship to proceed they will slow the process down so badly that no one will really ever benefit. They are talking years before the first unit is available. The district is known by developers as too difficult to deal with. The units that the district forced the developers to give to the district drove up the prices of the other units to make them unaffordable. I don't know what the answer is but it certainly isn't with this council and mayor.
There should be a clear separation between church and state. The district should not be giving free land to build a church.
the last 2 comments make a lot of assumptions given the limited info in the article. where is this free land give away for the church? It seems like phase 1 means some solid planning of the land layout and design. not necessarily consultants anymore but actual planners and architects, I hope.
