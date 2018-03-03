Multiplex Update

How typical of the district not to listen to the people who are paying the bills.I guess the multiplex society still wants to ram the project down our throats.
Josie's politics 101: Just wait. Do nothing. But actually, you are doing something. You're waiting. "Waiting" is a verb. Indicates action. Even when there is none. Water? Perhaps later, maybe. Wait until then. Sewage? We're waiting on that. Housing? Be patient, things are in the works. Just wait. There, all problems have been addressed. No one can say the wrong decision was made on any of them. Avoid. Delay. Procrastinate. Duck and Cover. Your. A**.
Still Can't Afford It
