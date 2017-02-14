Vacation Rental Cancellations

While some vacation rental providers are cancelling bookings to conform with the District of Tofino's bylaws others continue to book illegal vacation rentals .
- Name of Inquirer: xxxxxxx
- E-mail Address: xxxxx@ORANGE.FR
- Phone Number: 610xxxxx
- Check In Date: 2017-08-16
- Check Out Date: 2017-08-20
- Number of Adults: 4
- Number of Children: 1
- Lodging Search Type(s): Vacation Rentals & Guest Houses, Inns & B&Bs
- Further details/comments:
hello
we
are looking for an accomodation for 5 people, 2 adults 3 kids 17/15 and
8 years old, we would like if possible to have a flat with a kitchen.
thank you for helping us as our booking on airbnb was savagely cancelled
I was easily able to link to many illegal vacation rentals through the Tourism Tofino website.This includes units at South Chestermans and The Shore.
Is the District of Tofino really going to enforce their bylaws ? People booking at vacation rentals through links provided by Tourism Tofino have reasonable cause to believe that everything is legitimate. Many illegal units are already booked for the summer. It is starting to look like a high stakes game of chicken between the District of Tofino and some vacation rental operators. Collateral damage will include the reputation of Tofino if hundreds of summer bookings are cancelled.
This weekend many illegal vacation rental units were full and the losers were those who cancelled bookings to conform with the District of Tofino's bylaws.So far the District has shown that it is willing to do absolutely nothing.
7 comments:
More "Fake News" from Ralph.The District has done something! They raised the business license fees in order to pay for non-existent proactive enforcement.Bylaw will crack down on South Chesterman about the same time Tofino treats its sewage.
Call Trudeau! (I believe he stayed in an illegal vacation rental on Chesterman's Beach just last summer.) See if he'll help you out with your problem.
What happened after Smith's dramatic raid ? Nothing.
The are not illegal Vacation Rentals . They are undocumented accommodation providers.
8:13 - it is only a " problem " if you follow the rules. Bylaw doesn't work weekends anyway.
This is mayor Osborne's "War on Tourism" in action! It was a bad idea when conceived, a bad idea to enforce, a bad idea in implementation....... and it will prove to be a bad idea in the effects it has on Tofino's tourism industry. Trying to blame the local lack of housing on the tourism sector has got to be simply the stupidest idea that ever came out of the district office! Kill the golden goose! Has it occurred to anyone that some of those "illegal" rentals are actually owned by lawyers? Just wait until the District clashes with those guys, in court. Then you're really going to see the feathers fly. Catch is, lawyers work for themselves for free while the district has to pay for legal services. It would have been so much easier to simply license and tax them, collect the fees and amenities that they offered, approve some residential housing developments, and assume responsibility for operating the municipal government, but, instead, our mayor and council have chosen the hard way. The damage from their short sighted decision, following over a decade of non-action, is only beginning to show itself. It's going to get worse. Last year was Tofino's biggest tourism year ever. Note that:2016. From here, it goes downhill.
If this family of 5 isn't permitted to rent a house or condo, where would you suggest they look to for accomodations? A space at the illegal campground? Maybe some dorm beds at the eco-lodge? 3 motel rooms?(that'll be affordable)...... Wait, I got an idea! They can stay in Ucluelet.
Post a Comment