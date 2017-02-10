Tofino Census Results

282 private dwellings that are not part of the usual housing market.28% of Tofino dwellings not available for full time residents.That's about 28% of the homes in Tofino as opposed to a BC wide average of 8.8%.
About 88% of Ucluelet's homes have long term residents with 12% being unavailable to usual residents
In Whistler 43.9 % of homes are occupied by full time residents.
2011 CensusPopulation and dwelling countsPopulation 1,876 Total private dwellings 1,033 Private dwellings occupied by usual residents 765 So in 2011 26% of homes were not available to full time residents.Not a huge increase to 2016
That's interesting 8:10 PM. Would that possibly be because Ucluelet allows development and construction of housing? instead of being governed by a "council of idiots" like Tofino?
1033 dwellings in 2011, 1037 dwellings in 2016.......?????????? Only 4 houses built in 5 years?....... No fucking wonder there's a housing shortage!
I believe Ucluelet has more stringent rules about Vacation Rentals.They also enforce their bylaws.You just don't see a cesspool of degeneracy such as Poole's in Ucluelet. Tofino has been too busy picking on small business and delaying development to worry about bylaws that might take some effort to enforce.There are no condo developments in Ucluelet that have a huge percentage of illegal vacation rentals.
