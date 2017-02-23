Short Term Rental License Rates and Fines

There has been little consistency from the District with regards to rates for Short Term rental operations.In 2005 the fee was $800.00. Then it went down and now it has gone up to finance the investigation of Undocumented Accommodation Providers.In the past few years Tofino has been a Sanctuary City for UAPs but is now reflecting the Law and Order mandate seen in the Trump administration.Fines have already gone out to South Chestermans condo owners .
2 comments:
Any updates on Ecogate?
Why were they $800 in 2005 ????
