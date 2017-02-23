Thursday, February 23, 2017

Short Term Rental License Rates and Fines

There has been little consistency from the District with regards to rates for Short Term rental operations.In 2005 the fee was $800.00. Then it went down and now it has gone up to finance the investigation of Undocumented Accommodation Providers.In the past few years Tofino has been a Sanctuary City for UAPs but is now reflecting the Law and Order mandate seen in the Trump administration.Fines have already gone out to South Chestermans condo owners .

Anonymous said...

Any updates on Ecogate?

February 23, 2017 at 9:05 AM
Anonymous said...

Why were they $800 in 2005 ????

February 23, 2017 at 11:31 AM

