Oyster Story From CBC

Again, you don't shit in the trough you eat from.
Some readers will recall that 2016 was given as a deadline for Tofino to have sewer treatment in place. Apparently that was bullshit.We still don't even have a Stage 3 Liquid Waste Management Plan let alone a treatment plant.We have custom brick sidewalks, compasses in the middle of the road and an eco-symbolic Weeping Willow Woman instead.
There's also a multi-million empty sewer pipe installed from the wick center all across the national park for future connection by a trenchless method that destroyed the freshly paved highway in many area...
